Brokerages Anticipate Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $232.68 Million

Analysts predict that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) will announce sales of $232.68 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ichor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $233.02 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $232.49 million. Ichor reported sales of $189.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ichor will report full-year sales of $901.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $901.70 million to $902.29 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $999.84 million, with estimates ranging from $977.57 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ichor.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $227.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.45 million. Ichor had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 17.61%. Ichor’s revenue was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ICHR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ichor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Ichor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Ichor from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

In related news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 44,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $1,229,627.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 65,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,239.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $34,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 62,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,248.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICHR. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Ichor by 90.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 14,608 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Ichor by 16.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ichor by 12.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 4,352 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ichor by 4.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,158,000 after acquiring an additional 8,986 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in shares of Ichor by 13.3% in the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 9,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICHR stock opened at $30.46 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.95 and its 200 day moving average is $26.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Ichor has a 52-week low of $13.68 and a 52-week high of $39.83. The firm has a market cap of $709.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 2.37.

Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

