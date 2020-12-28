Brokerages Anticipate Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Veracyte’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.06). Veracyte reported earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Veracyte will report full year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.58). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.04). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Veracyte.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $31.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.85 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 27.49% and a negative return on equity of 13.35%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VCYT. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of Veracyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.57.

In other news, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 270,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,778. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total transaction of $88,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,663.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,640 shares of company stock worth $4,803,773 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Veracyte during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Veracyte during the second quarter worth $40,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Veracyte by 281.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000.

Shares of Veracyte stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.53. 30,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,281. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.79 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.87. Veracyte has a fifty-two week low of $13.90 and a fifty-two week high of $63.55.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test for assessing risk of distant recurrence.

