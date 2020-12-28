Brokerages Anticipate Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.15 Million

Equities research analysts expect Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) to post sales of $8.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Yatra Online’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $8.70 million. Yatra Online posted sales of $22.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yatra Online will report full-year sales of $24.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $23.16 million to $26.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $59.05 million, with estimates ranging from $48.99 million to $69.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Yatra Online.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Yatra Online had a negative return on equity of 51.54% and a negative net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Yatra Online in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:YTRA opened at $1.84 on Monday. Yatra Online has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.01.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Yatra Online by 450.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 28,578 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Yatra Online by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 146,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 59,229 shares during the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in Yatra Online in the 2nd quarter valued at $441,000. Mak Capital One LLC lifted its holdings in Yatra Online by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 5,131,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Yatra Online during the second quarter worth $3,613,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.62% of the company’s stock.

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates through Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

