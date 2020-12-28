Brokerages Expect Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.78 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) will post ($0.78) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Catalyst Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.81) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.74). Catalyst Biosciences posted earnings of ($1.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catalyst Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.69) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.12) to ($2.43). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.37) to ($2.31). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Catalyst Biosciences.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Catalyst Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Catalyst Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James set a $20.00 price target on Catalyst Biosciences and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. 60.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBIO traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.20. 17,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,487. Catalyst Biosciences has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $8.94. The firm has a market cap of $137.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.62.

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various treatments for hemophilia and other rare bleeding disorders using its potent subcutaneous (SQ) coagulation factors that promote blood clotting. Its engineered coagulation factors are designed to overcome the limitations of current intravenous (IV) treatment options, facilitate prophylaxis, and ultimately deliver substantially better outcomes for patients using SQ dosing.

