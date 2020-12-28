Brokerages Expect Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) to report earnings per share of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.15. Edgewell Personal Care posted earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 60%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will report full-year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.84. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Edgewell Personal Care.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $488.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

EPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.60.

In other news, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 4,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $144,687.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,813.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPC. Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 4.2% during the third quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 6.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 1.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 103,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 6.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 94,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPC opened at $35.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 0.96. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12-month low of $20.51 and a 12-month high of $38.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

