Brokerages Expect Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $28.20 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) will report sales of $28.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Grid Dynamics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $28.00 million to $28.40 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grid Dynamics will report full-year sales of $109.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $109.20 million to $109.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $130.55 million, with estimates ranging from $130.00 million to $131.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Grid Dynamics.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $26.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.15 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GDYN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grid Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Grid Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.08.

In other Grid Dynamics news, EVP Victoria Livshitz acquired 126,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.72 per share, with a total value of $1,476,720.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 199,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,140. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the second quarter valued at $137,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 240.7% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 33,700 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 14.3% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,253,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,552,000 after purchasing an additional 281,554 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the second quarter valued at $399,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the second quarter valued at $321,000. 43.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GDYN traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.93. The stock had a trading volume of 6,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,568. Grid Dynamics has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $13.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.24.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grid Dynamics (GDYN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.