Brokerages Expect Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) to Post -$0.23 EPS

Analysts forecast that Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.23) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Kezar Life Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.20). Kezar Life Sciences posted earnings of ($0.50) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 54%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kezar Life Sciences will report full year earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.92). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($0.92). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kezar Life Sciences.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KZR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kezar Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Kezar Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 140.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 588,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 343,383 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 172.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 34,161 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KZR traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $5.48. The stock had a trading volume of 12,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,546. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.23. Kezar Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $9.79. The company has a market capitalization of $253.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 0.38.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials across five autoimmune indications, including lupus nephritis, autoimmune hemolytic anemia, immune thrombocytopenia, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis.

