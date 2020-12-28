Brokerages Expect Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $341.06 Million

Brokerages forecast that Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) will post sales of $341.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kforce’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $337.21 million and the highest estimate coming in at $344.00 million. Kforce posted sales of $336.23 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kforce will report full year sales of $1.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.39 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kforce.

Get Kforce alerts:

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $365.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.84 million. Kforce had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 32.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Kforce from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Kforce stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,540. Kforce has a one year low of $20.60 and a one year high of $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.34 and a 200-day moving average of $34.72. The stock has a market cap of $939.94 million, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.50.

In other news, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 2,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $99,873.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,558 shares of company stock valued at $402,032. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Kforce by 14.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Kforce by 8.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Kforce by 3.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new stake in Kforce in the second quarter valued at approximately $705,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Kforce by 10.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, security, enterprise data, and project management.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kforce (KFRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.