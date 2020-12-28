Brokerages Expect Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $329.07 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) will report sales of $329.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Nutanix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $317.50 million to $349.80 million. Nutanix posted sales of $346.77 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nutanix will report full year sales of $1.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nutanix.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.13. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 69.59% and a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00%.

NTNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Nutanix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Nutanix from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Nutanix from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Nutanix from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Nutanix from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Nutanix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.20.

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX opened at $33.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.61. Nutanix has a 52-week low of $11.31 and a 52-week high of $37.86.

In other news, COO David Sangster sold 7,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total transaction of $240,073.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,728 shares in the company, valued at $2,568,952.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 4,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $154,840.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 861,885 shares of company stock valued at $19,633,710. 6.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nutanix by 9.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,072,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,418,000 after buying an additional 94,084 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Nutanix in the third quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,379,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,285,000 after acquiring an additional 478,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 8.4% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 11,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. 66.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

