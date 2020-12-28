Brokerages Expect OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) to Announce -$0.28 EPS

Analysts expect OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) to post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for OncoSec Medical’s earnings. OncoSec Medical reported earnings of ($1.27) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 78%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OncoSec Medical will report full year earnings of ($1.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to ($1.04). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.76). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow OncoSec Medical.

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.21).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OncoSec Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.80.

Shares of ONCS opened at $6.25 on Monday. OncoSec Medical has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $6.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97.

In other OncoSec Medical news, Director Alpha Holdings, Inc. sold 10,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total value of $57,634.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,480,001 shares in the company, valued at $7,755,205.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 134,279 shares of company stock worth $680,066. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in OncoSec Medical stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 27,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of OncoSec Medical as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

About OncoSec Medical

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing cytokine-based intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the body's immune system to target and attack cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 (IL-12) for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

