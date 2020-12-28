Brokerages Expect Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) will report earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Open Lending’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Open Lending will report full-year earnings of ($1.39) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.47) to ($1.30). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.92. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Open Lending.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $29.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 million.

LPRO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Open Lending in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Open Lending from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. B. Riley began coverage on Open Lending in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Open Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.60.

In other Open Lending news, Director Blair J. Greenberg sold 4,835,747 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $129,984,879.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Joseph Flynn sold 460,061 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $12,366,439.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,799,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,134,914.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,709,479 shares of company stock valued at $260,990,796. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Open Lending in the 3rd quarter worth about $371,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,650,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,701,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,759,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,070,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.53% of the company’s stock.

LPRO stock opened at $33.20 on Friday. Open Lending has a 1-year low of $12.70 and a 1-year high of $35.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 11.97 and a current ratio of 11.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.05.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to financial institutions in the United States. The company, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling, and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions.

