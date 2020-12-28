Brokerages Set Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Target Price at $36.80

Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.80.

Several analysts recently commented on AVNS shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Avanos Medical from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub cut Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Avanos Medical from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVNS. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 0.8% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,380,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,308,000 after acquiring an additional 27,085 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 5.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,057,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,335,000 after purchasing an additional 104,925 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 7.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,667,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,005,000 after purchasing an additional 112,588 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 12.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,588,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,691,000 after purchasing an additional 179,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Avanos Medical by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 564,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,600,000 after acquiring an additional 6,870 shares during the last quarter. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVNS stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,068. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.00 and a 200-day moving average of $35.50. Avanos Medical has a one year low of $19.46 and a one year high of $50.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 161.03, a PEG ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.11. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $186.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Avanos Medical will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Its product portfolio includes digestive health products, including enteral feeding tubes and solutions; respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and oral care kits; and acute pain products comprising surgical pain pumps, and cold and compression therapy systems, as well as interventional pain management solutions that include minimally invasive interventional pain therapies.

