Brokerages Set Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Target Price at $113.00

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $113.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

In related news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 3,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $431,299.28. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 316,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,123,994.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.64, for a total value of $5,782,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,709 shares in the company, valued at $90,396,828.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,588 shares of company stock worth $17,462,459 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 2.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,638 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Seeyond raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 2.0% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 6,655 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 3.2% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 5.3% in the third quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $134.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.04. Cadence Design Systems has a 12-month low of $51.39 and a 12-month high of $135.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $667.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.29 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

