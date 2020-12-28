Brokerages Set Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NYSE:KC) PT at $30.50

Shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NYSE:KC) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.50.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KC shares. BidaskClub lowered Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, CLSA started coverage on Kingsoft Cloud in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KC. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,510,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,891,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,131,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,282,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the 3rd quarter valued at $485,000.

NYSE KC traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.55. The stock had a trading volume of 68,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,223. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.82 and a 200 day moving average of $34.03. Kingsoft Cloud has a 52-week low of $17.01 and a 52-week high of $49.92.

Kingsoft Cloud (NYSE:KC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $254.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.81 million.

About Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses among others.

