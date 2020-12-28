Brokerages Set Premium Brands Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Target Price at $112.00

Shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $112.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PRBZF shares. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Premium Brands and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Premium Brands from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Premium Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Premium Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Premium Brands from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of PRBZF opened at $78.72 on Monday. Premium Brands has a twelve month low of $43.46 and a twelve month high of $81.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.39 and a 200-day moving average of $71.63.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

