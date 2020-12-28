Brokerages Set Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI) PT at $4.08

Shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.08.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. Piper Sandler raised Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 17th.

Shares of PTI traded down $2.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.68. The company had a trading volume of 59,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,509. Proteostasis Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $2.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -23.43 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.45.

Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Proteostasis Therapeutics will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 9,630 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Proteostasis Therapeutics by 138.2% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 119,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 69,211 shares during the last quarter. 16.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Proteostasis Therapeutics

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat cystic fibrosis. The company's lead product candidates for the treatment of CF include PTI-801, a cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) corrector agent; PTI-808, a CFTR potentiator; and PTI-428, a CFTR amplifier.

