Brokerages Set Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES.TO) (TSE:SES) Price Target at C$3.22

Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES.TO) (TSE:SES) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$3.22.

SES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Firstegy reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES.TO) in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$2.10 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES.TO) from C$3.00 to C$2.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES.TO) from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Friday, November 20th.

Get Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES.TO) alerts:

Shares of SES stock opened at C$2.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.27 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.75. Secure Energy Services Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.64 and a 1-year high of C$5.20. The company has a market cap of C$406.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES.TO) (TSE:SES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.13) by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$452.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$495.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Secure Energy Services Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES.TO)

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure division provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

See Also: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.