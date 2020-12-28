Business Credit Substitute (BCS) Price Hits $0.17 on Top Exchanges

Business Credit Substitute (CURRENCY:BCS) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. Over the last week, Business Credit Substitute has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. Business Credit Substitute has a market cap of $296,503.89 and $4,089.00 worth of Business Credit Substitute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Business Credit Substitute token can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000619 BTC on major exchanges including BiKi and BCEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003699 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00021368 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.06 or 0.00129954 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $171.04 or 0.00633979 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.03 or 0.00178038 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $87.99 or 0.00326129 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00057205 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00016685 BTC.

Business Credit Substitute Token Profile

Business Credit Substitute’s total supply is 68,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,775,710 tokens. The official message board for Business Credit Substitute is www.bcachain.org/news.php/en. Business Credit Substitute’s official Twitter account is @

. The official website for Business Credit Substitute is www.bcachain.org/en.

Buying and Selling Business Credit Substitute

Business Credit Substitute can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiKi and BCEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Business Credit Substitute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Business Credit Substitute should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Business Credit Substitute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

