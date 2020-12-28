CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.67.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CAE shares. ValuEngine raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CAE from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of CAE from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of CAE from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of CAE from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Get CAE alerts:

CAE stock opened at $26.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.56, a PEG ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.89. CAE has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $31.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.12.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $528.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.72 million. CAE had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 9.35%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CAE will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAE. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of CAE during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of CAE by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 8,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of CAE by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of CAE by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of CAE during the 3rd quarter worth $264,000. 51.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

Read More: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.