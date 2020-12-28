Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (CSQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.093 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ CSQ traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.99. 3,930 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,054. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.74. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $15.92.

In other news, VP John S. Koudounis acquired 15,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $249,955.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,053. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

About Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

