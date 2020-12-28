California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 379 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,740 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 362.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

Shares of AVAV opened at $88.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.31. AeroVironment, Inc. has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $99.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.76 and a beta of 0.55.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $92.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVAV. William Blair upgraded AeroVironment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on AeroVironment from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.60.

AeroVironment Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV).

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.