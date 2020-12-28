California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 899 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,867 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in eXp World were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eXp World during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,983,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eXp World by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,618,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,639,000 after acquiring an additional 317,346 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of eXp World by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 372,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,030,000 after acquiring an additional 149,739 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eXp World during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,667,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eXp World during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,852,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Get eXp World alerts:

In other eXp World news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total value of $1,642,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,894,920 shares in the company, valued at $611,585,415.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel James Bramble sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total value of $1,629,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,629,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 394,666 shares of company stock worth $22,516,400. Insiders own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXPI opened at $78.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.38 and its 200 day moving average is $38.29. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $83.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 245.73 and a beta of 3.35.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.10. eXp World had a return on equity of 32.54% and a net margin of 1.66%. Equities analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EXPI shares. BidaskClub raised eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine lowered eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. DA Davidson increased their price target on eXp World from $28.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

eXp World Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, Mexico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.