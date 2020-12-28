California State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.53 Million Holdings in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.07% of EVO Payments worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of EVO Payments by 237.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of EVO Payments by 484.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of EVO Payments by 47.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of EVO Payments by 24.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EVO Payments in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 50.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Darren Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,265. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James G. Kelly sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $3,871,500.00. Insiders have sold 166,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,307,500 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on EVOP. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Compass Point reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of EVO Payments in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut EVO Payments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of EVO Payments in a research note on Sunday, September 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.44.

NASDAQ EVOP opened at $26.41 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.87. EVO Payments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -97.81 and a beta of 1.72.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The firm had revenue of $117.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

