California State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.60 Million Stock Holdings in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 301,435 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,728 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Pitney Bowes worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PBI. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 339,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Pitney Bowes by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 386,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 54,800 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Pitney Bowes by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,487,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 68,168 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Pitney Bowes by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,872,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,867,000 after acquiring an additional 289,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Pitney Bowes by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 395,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 6,850 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

Shares of Pitney Bowes stock opened at $5.53 on Monday. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.28, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.77 and its 200 day moving average is $4.96. The firm has a market cap of $957.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.04 and a beta of 3.00.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Pitney Bowes had a positive return on equity of 84.50% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The company had revenue of $891.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is 29.41%.

PBI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Pitney Bowes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides products and services for domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and cross-border e-commerce transactions.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.