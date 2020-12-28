California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Holdings in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) by 4.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 105,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNFI. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 25.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 401,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,971,000 after purchasing an additional 80,500 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 61,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 14,804 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 40,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 14,667 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in United Natural Foods by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 55,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in United Natural Foods by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 714,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,620,000 after purchasing an additional 20,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

UNFI stock opened at $16.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $917.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.82. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $23.38.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a positive return on equity of 14.10%. United Natural Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UNFI shares. Northcoast Research raised United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on United Natural Foods from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on United Natural Foods in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Natural Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.10.

United Natural Foods Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.