California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,290 Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,290 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Gray Television were worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Gray Television in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gray Television by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Gray Television by 128.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Gray Television by 126.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Gray Television during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GTN opened at $17.39 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.49 and its 200 day moving average is $15.07. Gray Television, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $23.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.25. Gray Television had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $604.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Gray Television’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Gray Television, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Gray Television news, EVP Kevin Paul Latek sold 18,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total value of $341,873.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 327,178 shares in the company, valued at $6,075,695.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GTN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Gray Television in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered Gray Television from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Gray Television from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gray Television currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

