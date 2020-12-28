Camber Energy (NYSE:CEI) Shares Gap Down to $1.05

Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CEI)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.05, but opened at $1.01. Camber Energy shares last traded at $0.96, with a volume of 21,788 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.85.

Camber Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CEI)

Camber Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the Cline shale and upper Wolfberry shale in Glasscock County, Texas. As of March 31, 2020, its total estimated proved reserves were 133,442 million barrels of oil equivalent comprising 54,850 barrels of crude oil reserves, 43,955 barrels of NGL reserves, and 207,823 million cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Camber Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camber Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.