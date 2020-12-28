Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

CATC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Cambridge Bancorp from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CATC opened at $70.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.61. Cambridge Bancorp has a 52-week low of $44.20 and a 52-week high of $80.25. The firm has a market cap of $489.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.48. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $45.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.69 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cambridge Bancorp will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cambridge Bancorp news, EVP Martin B. Millane sold 407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $28,490.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin B. Millane sold 1,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $84,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,028,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 115,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,160,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 8,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

