Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) Trading Up 5%

Shares of Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGIX) were up 5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.76 and last traded at $2.71. Approximately 256,613 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 601,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.58.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.46 and its 200 day moving average is $3.35. The stock has a market cap of $11.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.78.

Get Cancer Genetics alerts:

Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter. Cancer Genetics had a negative return on equity of 76.14% and a negative net margin of 69.90%. The company had revenue of $1.57 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cancer Genetics stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGIX) by 435.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,001 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 14,640 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.72% of Cancer Genetics worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX)

Cancer Genetics, Inc, through its subsidiary, vivoPharm, Pty Ltd., provides contract research services primarily focusing on studies to guide drug discovery and development programs in the oncology and immuno-oncology fields. The company's clinical offerings include a portfolio of proprietary tests, such as comparative genomic hybridization microarrays and next generation sequencing panels, gene expression tests, and DNA fluorescent in situ hybridization probes targeting hematological, and human papillomavirus-associated cancers, which include cervical, anal, head, and neck cancers.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Cancer Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cancer Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.