Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carrefour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CRRFY traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.46. 168,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.79. Carrefour has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $3.80. The company has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.25.

Carrefour Company Profile

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

