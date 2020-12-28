Caspian (CSP) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.20 Million

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One Caspian token can now be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and KuCoin. Caspian has a market cap of $2.20 million and $11,223.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Caspian has traded up 12.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00046665 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00005664 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003720 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $80.86 or 0.00299739 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00029536 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00015628 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003706 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $579.41 or 0.02147802 BTC.

About Caspian

CSP is a token. It was first traded on May 1st, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 tokens. The official message board for Caspian is t.me/Caspian_Tech. Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech. The official website for Caspian is caspian.tech.

Caspian Token Trading

Caspian can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Caspian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Caspian using one of the exchanges listed above.

