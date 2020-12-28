Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Insider Gary Ingenito Sells 3,668 Shares

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) insider Gary Ingenito sold 3,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.45, for a total value of $12,654.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,597.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.44. 2,196,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,908,213. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $5.28. The company has a market capitalization of $356.55 million, a P/E ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.74.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 60.48%. The firm had revenue of $29.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.22 million. Equities research analysts predict that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPRX. State Street Corp increased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,632,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,668,000 after acquiring an additional 955,751 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,070,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,564,000 after acquiring an additional 105,776 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,784,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,301,000 after acquiring an additional 474,984 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 839.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,594,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 38.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,421,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,568,000 after acquiring an additional 392,281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome.

