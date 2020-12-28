Celo Dollar Price Up 0.4% This Week (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 28th. During the last week, Celo Dollar has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. One Celo Dollar token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003693 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Celo Dollar has a market cap of $18.53 million and $416,631.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00046602 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00005424 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003699 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.10 or 0.00306294 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00029505 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00015545 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003687 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $589.92 or 0.02174483 BTC.

About Celo Dollar

Celo Dollar (CRYPTO:CUSD) is a token. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 18,493,729 tokens. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money. The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org.

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

Celo Dollar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celo Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

