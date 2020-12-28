Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $60.23 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) will report sales of $60.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Central Pacific Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $59.55 million and the highest estimate coming in at $60.90 million. Central Pacific Financial reported sales of $57.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial will report full-year sales of $238.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $237.75 million to $239.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $234.03 million, with estimates ranging from $233.26 million to $234.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Central Pacific Financial.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $60.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.31 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CPF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Central Pacific Financial from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

CPF stock opened at $19.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Central Pacific Financial has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $30.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $535.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is presently 45.32%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 52.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 200.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Central Pacific Financial during the third quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Central Pacific Financial during the third quarter worth about $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.92% of the company’s stock.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

