ChainX Trading Up 0.8% This Week (PCX)

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 28th. ChainX has a total market cap of $20.54 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ChainX has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. One ChainX coin can now be bought for $2.66 or 0.00010031 BTC on popular exchanges including BigONE and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003768 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00023987 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.84 or 0.00142740 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.59 or 0.00209683 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.31 or 0.00612219 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.42 or 0.00329754 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00017971 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00056500 BTC.

ChainX’s total supply is 7,723,350 coins. The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ChainX is medium.com/@chainx_org. ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org. The official website for ChainX is chainx.org.

ChainX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChainX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChainX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

