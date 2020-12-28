Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.19.

CHNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Change Healthcare from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Change Healthcare from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Change Healthcare from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Change Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Change Healthcare from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

Change Healthcare stock opened at $18.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.70. Change Healthcare has a 1 year low of $6.18 and a 1 year high of $19.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.10.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $755.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Change Healthcare will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new stake in Change Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $865,090,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Change Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $217,955,000. Camber Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Change Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $217,650,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Change Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $155,691,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT bought a new stake in Change Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $78,989,000.

Change Healthcare Company Profile

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

