Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,379,607 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 84,537 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.87% of U.S. Silica worth $4,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in U.S. Silica by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,022,026 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 457,137 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 96,651 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 18,751 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 174,555 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 104.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 117,326 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 60,051 shares during the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider James Derek Ussery sold 14,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total transaction of $104,217.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael L. Winkler sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total transaction of $39,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,160 shares of company stock valued at $163,708 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

SLCA opened at $7.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $527.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.88. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $8.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.90.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The mining company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 36.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.91%. The firm had revenue of $176.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SLCA. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Silica in a research report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. U.S. Silica has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.34.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

