Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $3.54 Million Position in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 189,083 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PDF Solutions were worth $3,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PDFS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in PDF Solutions by 351.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 5,833 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in PDF Solutions by 23.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in PDF Solutions during the third quarter worth $253,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in PDF Solutions by 38.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 16,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in PDF Solutions during the third quarter worth $372,000. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDFS opened at $22.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $806.96 million, a P/E ratio of -115.95 and a beta of 1.50. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.61 and a 12-month high of $26.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.34.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $23.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.40 million. PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 7.12%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PDF Solutions news, Director Gerald Zheyao Yin sold 8,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $183,800.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,467.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PDFS shares. BidaskClub cut PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine cut PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 19th.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and intellectual property products for integrated circuit (IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, methodologies, and professional services in the United States, Canada, China, Taiwan, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, and internationally.

