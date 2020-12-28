Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $3.88 Million Stock Holdings in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,598 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Central Pacific Financial were worth $3,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,133,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,093,000 after acquiring an additional 43,625 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,097,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,595,000 after acquiring an additional 155,908 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Central Pacific Financial by 28.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 746,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,970,000 after buying an additional 167,379 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Central Pacific Financial by 33.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 354,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,928,000 after buying an additional 87,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Central Pacific Financial by 128.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 351,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after buying an additional 197,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Central Pacific Financial alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Central Pacific Financial from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

CPF stock opened at $19.01 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.73. The company has a market capitalization of $535.70 million, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.30. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $30.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $60.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.31 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.32%.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.