Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Lowers Position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 426,867 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,916 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock were worth $4,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,591 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 144,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 32,800 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 106.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 105,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 54,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 147,983 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 7,305 shares during the period. 80.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on GLDD. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.35 price target on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a research report on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

In other Great Lakes Dredge & Dock news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $226,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 429,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,852,333. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William H. Hanson sold 2,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $28,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,546. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,928 shares of company stock worth $1,245,660. 2.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GLDD stock opened at $12.50 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $812.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.94. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $12.80.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $175.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.50 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 9.85%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

