Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 24,200 Shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 530,169 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,200 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.59% of Kearny Financial worth $3,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kearny Financial by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,783,782 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $41,701,000 after buying an additional 108,784 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kearny Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,082,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Kearny Financial in the second quarter valued at $1,165,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Kearny Financial by 2.1% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 68,236 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kearny Financial by 113.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 267,702 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 142,410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

KRNY opened at $10.57 on Monday. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.91 and a 1-year high of $14.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $946.12 million, a P/E ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.47.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $51.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.20 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KRNY. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kearny Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Kearny Financial from $10.50 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kearny Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

In other news, Director Theodore J. Aanensen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $26,100.00. Also, EVP Patrick M. Joyce sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $30,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

