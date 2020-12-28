Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Hanger, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HNGR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Hanger, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HNGR) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,511 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.65% of Hanger worth $3,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Hanger by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 81,595 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Hanger by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,258 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Hanger by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,900 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Hanger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Hanger by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,189 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 3.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HNGR opened at $22.10 on Monday. Hanger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.31 and a twelve month high of $28.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.90.

Hanger (OTCMKTS:HNGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The healthcare company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $256.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.01 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HNGR. TheStreet lowered shares of Hanger from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hanger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hanger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Hanger Profile

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

