Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has decreased its dividend payment by 9.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a payout ratio of 64.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment to earn $1.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.6%.

Shares of NYSE CHMI opened at $9.32 on Monday. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a one year low of $2.76 and a one year high of $16.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.15.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.15. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a negative net margin of 78.10% and a positive return on equity of 17.29%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Regina Lowrie sold 11,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $99,779.12. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHMI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.10.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and invest in prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

