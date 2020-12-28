Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Receives $1,329.25 Average PT from Analysts

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirty-five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,329.25.

Several research firms have commented on CMG. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,514.00 to $1,745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,286.00 to $1,253.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,580.00 to $1,520.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.17, for a total value of $3,359,267.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at $5,439,960.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 733.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 38 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,412.55 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $415.00 and a 1 year high of $1,435.52. The firm has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a PE ratio of 168.97, a P/E/G ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,316.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,223.45.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

