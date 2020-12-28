Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) COO William E. Mudd Sells 4,998 Shares

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) COO William E. Mudd sold 4,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.26, for a total value of $1,025,889.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 251,354 shares in the company, valued at $51,592,922.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Churchill Downs stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $207.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 384,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,128. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.85 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $188.80 and its 200 day moving average is $163.41. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1-year low of $52.90 and a 1-year high of $212.60.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $337.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.12 million. Churchill Downs had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 8.99%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHDN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 86,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,204,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 547.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 116,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 98,344 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 41.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after buying an additional 5,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the third quarter valued at about $238,000. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. 140166 upgraded Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $161.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.00.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. The company owns and operates Derby City Gaming, a historical racing machine in Louisville, Kentucky; online horse racing wagering platform, TwinSpires.com; and offers sports betting and iGaming through BetAmerica platform.

