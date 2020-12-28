Cindicator Reaches Market Cap of $17.69 Million (CND)

Cindicator (CURRENCY:CND) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. During the last seven days, Cindicator has traded up 10.6% against the dollar. Cindicator has a total market capitalization of $17.69 million and $135,164.00 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cindicator token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00045834 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00005673 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003744 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.63 or 0.00297347 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00028809 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00015433 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003734 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $572.92 or 0.02139393 BTC.

About Cindicator

Cindicator is a token. It was first traded on September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 tokens. Cindicator’s official website is cindicator.com. Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cindicator

Cindicator can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cindicator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cindicator should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cindicator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

