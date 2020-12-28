Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on COHR. Stifel Nicolaus cut Coherent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised Coherent from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Vertical Research raised Coherent from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coherent from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded Coherent from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coherent presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $161.00.

Shares of NASDAQ COHR opened at $149.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 1.51. Coherent has a 1-year low of $78.21 and a 1-year high of $178.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.50.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $316.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.04 million. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 33.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coherent will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Pamela Fletcher sold 464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Coherent by 28.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,084 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in Coherent by 377.8% in the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 44,590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,946,000 after purchasing an additional 35,258 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in Coherent in the third quarter worth about $576,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Coherent in the second quarter worth about $393,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Coherent in the second quarter worth about $291,000. Institutional investors own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

