CoinPoker 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $18,562.00 (CHP)

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One CoinPoker token can currently be bought for about $0.0072 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, CoinPoker has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. CoinPoker has a market capitalization of $1.95 million and $18,562.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00047298 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00005821 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003767 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $81.50 or 0.00306076 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00029712 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00015795 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003754 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $577.17 or 0.02167595 BTC.

CoinPoker Token Profile

CoinPoker is a token. It launched on January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,638,612 tokens. CoinPoker’s official message board is medium.com/@CoinPoker. CoinPoker’s official website is coinpoker.com. CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling CoinPoker

CoinPoker can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinPoker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinPoker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

