Columbia Property Trust’s (CXP) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Truist Financial

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Truist Financial in a research note issued on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised Columbia Property Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Columbia Property Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub lowered Columbia Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Columbia Property Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

NYSE:CXP opened at $14.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -287.20 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.67 and a 200-day moving average of $12.46. Columbia Property Trust has a 52 week low of $7.63 and a 52 week high of $22.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $82.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.65 million. Columbia Property Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Columbia Property Trust by 32.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,228,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,092 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc lifted its position in Columbia Property Trust by 87.8% in the second quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 3,706,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,900 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Columbia Property Trust by 0.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,299,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,349,000 after purchasing an additional 20,969 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Columbia Property Trust by 0.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,636,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,849,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Columbia Property Trust by 0.4% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,256,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,391 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Property Trust Company Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

