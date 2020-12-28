Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) COO Thomas B. Cusick Sells 5,234 Shares

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) COO Thomas B. Cusick sold 5,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total value of $469,175.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,845,735.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ COLM traded down $2.09 on Monday, hitting $88.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,294. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.86 and a 200-day moving average of $84.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 0.70. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $51.82 and a 12-month high of $101.44.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.28). Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $701.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 168.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 945 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.87% of the company’s stock.

COLM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.20.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

